China 2019: Ujiri tips D’Tigers for World Cup glory

D’Tigers: NBA most sort after front desk manager, Masai Ujiri at the weekend commended the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF for putting up a working organization for the men’s national team, D’ Tigers ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup holding in China August 31 – September 15.

Speaking at a welcome home trophy show in Lagos, Ujiri who led the Toronto Raptors to win the NBA title for the first time in the club’s franchise history, said he was happy with some organization put in place that has seen the national team progress.

“I think the national team has done very well so far because Nigeria has the right talent. The only thing that has always come to question is with our organization and preparation for major tournaments.

“I am very encouraged with what they are doing also with the women’s team. The girls have a good chance of being champions again and the men’s team have shown character through the World Cup African Qualifiers. They have the potentials to make a difference at the World Cup”.

He pointed out that there are several opportunities that can be tapped into if the private sector is properly galvanized to promote the game of basketball in Nigeria noting that this is the only way the youths can be reached and given a chance to excel.

