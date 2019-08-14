Breaking News
Bus conductor lands in trouble for punching policeman

policeman

A bus conductor, Qudri Mustapha, who allegedly punched a policeman in the mouth, on Wednesday, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

*A Lagos bus conductor on the beat.

Mustapha, 25, who resides in Jakande area of Lagos, is charged with breach of peace and assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Mustapha committed the offence on July 17, at 4 p.m. at Oshodi Bus-stop, Inward Anthony Expressway, Lagos.

Samuel alleged that the defendant assaulted PCe Olumide Sonoiki, while performing his lawful duty

He alleged that Mustapha, who was causing obstruction by dropping-off passengers on the highway, punched Sonoiki when he confronted him and asked him to move his vehicle.

Samuel alleged that Sonoiki, sustained injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 174 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 174 provides a three-year jail term for assault and Section 168 provides a two-year jail term for convicts.

Magistrate F.O. Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 9.

