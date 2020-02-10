Bus conductor docked over alleged assault, threat to life

Kindly Share This Story:

Isaac Williams, 34, a bus conductor was on Monday docked at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, over alleged assault, threat to life and stealing N410, 000.

Williams who resides at Alapere area of Ketu in Lagos is standing trials on charges bordering on conspiracy, assault, threat to life, stealing and breach of peace.

He, however, denied the charges when read to him in court.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences around 9:30 pm on Dec. 22, 2019, at Mile 12 under bridge, Alapere in Ketu.

Ihiehie told the court that the defendant and two others at large attacked Dauda Balogun, beat him up and stole N410, 000 from him along with a Nokia phone.

The defendant was also alleged to have stolen a gold ring valued at N120, 000 and threatened to kill their victim.

“They caused him grievous harm by inflicting injuries all over his body in the process of stealing from him and caused neighbourhood fear by disturbing the peace of the community,” Ihiehie said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 44(1), 56, 245, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Feb. 25, for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

