A 22-year-old bus conductor, Mufutau Kodri was on Wednesday docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly attempting to rape an 18-year-old girl.

Kodri, whose address is unknown, is charged with attempted rape and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Ikem told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.25, at about 7 pm at Marine GRA, Badagry, Lagos state.

He said that the defendant dragged the girl into a nearby bush and attempted to rape her.

The prosecutor said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 262 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to charge. Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said the sureties must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Oct.25 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria