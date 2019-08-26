Breaking: No IPOB protest against Buhari in Japan – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-THE Presidency on Monday told Nigerians to disregard the story, especially on the social media that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had staged a protest against President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

It was reported that the IPOB members across Asia have mobilized to protest against President Buhari in Yokohama, Japan, where he is attending the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD7.

But a statement from the Presidency signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, told Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to ignore the report, adding that the group has nothing to do with the President since his (Buhari) in Japan.

The statement read, “The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.

“Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team.

“It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

“President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.”

