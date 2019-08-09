Breaking: Ambode fumes, denies 9.9bn allegation

By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has denied reports making rounds over an alleged 9.9bn linking to his account.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had last two days secured an order from Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi to freeze the sum of 9.9bn linked to Ambode’s account.

The money was said to be domiciled in First City Monument Bank, FCMB, account number 5617984012; Access Bank account number 0060949275 and Zenith Bank account number 1011691254, respectively.

However, denying the report, Habib Aruna, Ambode’s aide said that none of his accounts contained N9.9bn let alone being frozen by the EFCC.

His words according to Punch, “Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations.

“The former governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources.

“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation.”

Vanguard