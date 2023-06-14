Sanwo-Olu lauds predecessor, ex-Gov Ambode at 60

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has rejoiced with his predecessor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Ambode clocked 60 on Wednesday, June 14.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Ambode as a seasoned administrator, who contributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

He said that Ambode had contributed immensely as a former Accountant-General, as well as ex-governor to the growth and development of Lagos state in different capacities, especially in the finance sector.

”On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

”Mr Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos state, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th governor of our dear state.

”As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos state, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.

”He recorded the same achievements as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and as the state’s Accountant General,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also said that Ambode made positive and significant impacts in some sectors during his tenure as Lagos state governor, working for the continuous growth and development of the state.

”I wish Ambode a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health,” he said.