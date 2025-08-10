2027: Ambode denies defection rumours, reaffirms loyalty to APC, Tinubu

Akinwunmi Ambode

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the claims as false and baseless.

Over the weekend, a viral social media report alleged that Ambode had concluded plans to defect from the APC and join an ADC-led coalition to contest the 2027 polls.

Reacting to the report, Ambode, through the Director General of the Tinubu-Ambode Support Group, Seyi Bamigbade, reaffirmed his commitment to the APC and declared his full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“Our attention has been drawn to a false and mischievous story circulating on social media, alleging that His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, former Governor of Lagos State, intends to contest for governor under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” the statement read.

“We categorically state that this is fake news — a product of deliberate misinformation by rumour peddlers and political opportunists seeking to create needless tension. Mr. Ambode’s loyalty and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain firm, unwavering, and non-negotiable.”

Bamigbade emphasized that Ambode has never held any meeting, discussion, or consultation with the ADC or any political group outside the APC regarding any political ambition.

He also urged those behind what he described as “mischievous lies” to find more honourable engagements rather than peddling falsehoods for cheap publicity.

“The public, especially Lagos residents, should disregard this baseless claim and focus on meaningful conversations that can move our state and nation forward,” Bamigbade added, expressing confidence that Nigerians will not be misled by politically motivated propaganda.