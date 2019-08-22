Beskitas sign Spurs winger N’Koudou

Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin N’Koudou has joined Beskitas on a four-year-deal, the Turkish club announced on Thursday.

N’Koudou, 24, spent last season on-loan Monaco as he did with Burnley a year ago, after joining Spurs in 2016 from French outfit Marseille.

“We say welcome to our footballer whom we believe will significantly contribute to our club and wish him success,” Besiktas said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Junior Agogo: Former Ghana international passes away at 40

The Turkish Super Lig side, who will compete in this season’s Europa League, did not reveal details of the French winger’s salary or transfer fee.

Fellow attackers in Serbia’s Adem Ljajic and the US’s Tyler Boyd have also arrived at the Vodafone Park this summer.

VANGUARD