Presidency
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA — THERE are indications that the Presidency may prosecute Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla for alleged forgery.
Already, a Presidency Source has said that the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, has delivered a letter of sack to Obla on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The embattled chairman had recently alleged that some highly placed people in the government had been plotting to remove him as Chairman of the Assets Recovery Panel because of his refusal to drop investigation of corrupt practices against them.
He specifically alleged that the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Vice President, had in January, written him to stop all investigations his panel was handling, as the government was going to embark on reform of the panel.
He also claimed that some interest groups in the government had pressurized his panel to drop investigations bordering on corruption issues that involve some members of the ruling party.
Obla may face criminal prosecution — Source
However, a Presidency source, yesterday, said that Obla may face criminal prosecution on matters related to his alleged financial dealings, as uncovered by the ICPC upon investigation.
Besides, he may face prosecution with regard to his academic credentials, specifically the West African Examination Council, WAEC, Certificate issue.
The source said: “Government may ask the University of Jos to withdraw his law degree and the Nigerian Law School to debar him from practice.
“This is owing to the conclusion of the ICPC investigation, the recommendations of which were approved in full by President Buhari.”
Presidency keeps mum
When contacted for confirmation of Obla’s sack and possible prosecution, the Presidential Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said he was not briefed on the issue and asked that press enquiries be directed to the SGF.