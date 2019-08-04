Appreciate God with your service – Daramola

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

After this Jesus travelled about from one town and village to another, proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom of God.

The Twelve were with him, and also some women who had been cured of evil spirits and diseases. Mary (Magdalene) from whom seven demons had come out; Joanna the wife of Chuza, the manager of Herod’s household; Susanna and many others. These women were helping to support them out of their own means.’’ Luke 8:1-3.

The above is emphasizing what people of God particularly women need to be doing for the ministry or church where they worship. In Nigeria today, if population census is conducted in all churches the number of female worshippers is more than the male worshippers except in Islam where the reverse is the case. God Almighty has been kind and merciful to people who are serving Him. He is protecting, guiding, providing for the people and forgiving them their sins. He never allows enemies to overcome the people.

The women have been given birth safely and protecting the children. For all God has done, what do we do to reciprocate God’s goodness in the lives of those that serve HIM. We do not have anything to do rather than work for God and Christ Many people believe they are on their own and they are not responsible to anyone except themselves.

They forget that it was somebody that made their coming into this world possible. Imagine the women mentioned in above bible verse, they were healed of their diseases and problems. In turn they showed appreciation and commitment to Christ’s ministry by supporting the ministry with their possessions. What were their possessions? Firstly money, secondly strength and capabilities to work in the house of God, thirdly using talents and wisdom to ensure that things in the house of God are okay. In churches, women are found to be serving God fervently.

This assertion is buttress in the scripture Mark 12:41- 44 NIV “Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins worth only a fraction of a penny. Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she out of her poverty, put everything – all she had to live on.” Imagine the poor widow that gave all she had to support the work of God. How many women of today can do the same thing the widow did?

I know some women are supporting the work of God but my concern is to see that more or all women are involved in the work of God, ensuring that the gospel of Jesus Christ is spread to every nook and corner of the world. This involvement in the work of God can be inform money and if one does not have money use your physical body and hand to ensure that the house of God and its environ are kept clean and put in order.

Ensure you visit the sick people and pray for them and proclaim the name of Jesus Christ. For instance, Jesus met a woman at the well, after her interaction and discussion with Christ, she ran to the city and began to proclaim Jesus as messiah to her people. John 4:7-42 NIV “….Many of the Samaritans from that town believed in him because of the woman’s testimony. “He told me everything I did”.

So when Samaritans came to him, they urged him to stay with them, and he stayed two days. And because of his words many more became believers. They said to the woman; “we no longer believe just because of what you said, now we have heard for ourselves, and we know that this man really is the saviour of the world” I am, therefore, calling your attention now to commence proclaiming God’s word for all HE has done for you, the more you proclaim the name God and Jesus Christ the more you are proclaimed in return and your children. May God proclaim you for good. Amen.

