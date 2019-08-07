Breaking News
Anambra Police boss visits Seahorse lubricants headquarters, hails Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo

The Commissioner of Police for Anambra State, Mr John Abang, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to Seahorse Lubricants Headquarters at Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Anambra Police CP, Seahorse, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo

The police boss, who was taken around the multi-billion naira company for general inspection, said he was impressed with the running of the day-to-day activities in the company.

CP Abang commended the Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricants Industries, HRM Dr Ebuka Onunkwo for his contribution to the economic growth of the state and the nation at large.

He also gave the Chairman an award of excellence for what he described as his immense contribution towards job creation and employment opportunities for youths in the state and Nigeria at large thereby helping to promote security in the state by making busy the idle minds, especially the youths.

He also added that this singular act has led to a low crime rate in the state.

Seahorse Lubricants  Industries is an indigenous brand with its headquarters at, Km 24, Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

