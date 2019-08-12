Anambra community raises alarm over leadership crisis

THE People of Nando town, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, have said crisis looms, following moves by some people to overthrow its duly elected town union leadership.

The community said this yesterday, in a communiqué after a meeting of the traditional ruler, Igwe Chinedu Nwakonuche, with his cabinet and chairmen of the eight villages in Nando and the youth group in his palace.

They said the meeting was to address the accusations by some people of Abube-Agu village that Mr. Ignatius Aghadinuno, President-General of Nando, sold part of their land to herdsmen or other persons.

They claimed some people were collecting a list of names to present to government as members of Caretaker Committee after they must have eased out the duly elected Aghadinuno-led executive out of office.

The monarch and the council disowned such moves, noting that it was capable of throwing Nando into anarchy, while passing a vote of confidence on the Aghadinuno-led executive.

In their resolutions, they said the allegations were fabricated by a group of individuals from Abube-Agu, who wanted to impose their selfish will on the entire Nando community.

According to the communiqué, signed by the monarch, Igwe-in-Council and chairmen of the eight villages in Nando, the President-General was not indicted in the crisis in Abube-Agu village and, therefore, is innocent of all allegations emanating there from.

