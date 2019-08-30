Akeredolu pays N4bn to pensioners

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, paid over N4 billion arrears of gratuity owed pensioners by the immediate past administration in the state.

Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, in Ondo State led by their Chairman, Mr. Raphael Adetuwo, said this during a courtesy visit to the state Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye in his office in Akure.

Adetuwo, who commended the Akeredolu administration for the gesture said that the state government has not defaulted in the monthly payment of pension to its members since its inauguration in 2017.

He appealed to the state government to commence the implementation of the approved 33% pension increase for pensioners which their counterparts at the federal level have been enjoying since 2014.

Responding, the state Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye charged pensioners to join hands with the state government to block all leakages of the pension fund to alleviate the plight of their members in the state by exposing all the members that are still collecting the pension of the dead ones among them.

Aragbaiye urged members of the Union to desist from colluding with serving government officials, saying that the state government would no longer tolerate such corruption in the system.

