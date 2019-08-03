3 arrested for breaking into Ibru’s tomb

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THREE persons have been arrested in connection with last Friday’s break-in of the tomb of Delta born business mogul, Olorogun Michael Ibru in Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Though details of the suspects could not be confirmed as at press time, a source from the community disclosed that one of those arrested is the security guard of Ibru clinic where the tomb is located.

Making the disclosure yesterday, a security source at the Ughelli ‘B’ Division said: “The security guard at the clinic who was suppose to be on duty on the night the incident occurred has been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation after which him and orders will be tried accordingly if found wanting.”

Olorogun Ibru, aged 86, died on September 6, 2016 and was laid to rest on December 14, 2016 behind the Ibru clinic.

Meanwhile, the community has continued to lament the ordeal which they described as sacrilegious.

President General of the community, Prof Sam Ibodje while speaking on the incident, said the hoodlums had poured acid on the slabs covering the grave in a bid to gain access into the grave.

According to him, “the hoodlums had gained access into the grave from the back after breaking through the glass window and went into grave but couldn’t gain access to the casket because the whole place was cast including the slabs.”

He said: “When they couldn’t gain access to the casket, they poured acid on the grave, but hurriedly fled the scene in the middle of their act.”

Speaking on measures being put in place to forestall future recurrence of the incident, the community leader said: “I went to the police station to report the incident and they told they are aware of it. For now, there is nothing we can do apart from strengthening our local vigilante in the area.

“We have also ensured that movement in the community after 12am is checkmated and anyone found after that time could be regarded as having some dubious intentions. I can’t say if it could be regarded as curfew or not, but there is restriction of movement in the community for now.”

Vanguard