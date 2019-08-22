Breaking News
22 tax officers compulsorily retired over corruption

On 2:41 pmIn Newsby

All India Radio, on Monday, reported that the Indian government’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired 22 tax officers over corruption and other charges.

The decision is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech where he said that some “black sheep’’ in the tax administration might have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers.

Earlier in June, 27 high-ranking Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, including 12 officers from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), were compulsorily retired on similar grounds.

CBIC, the indirect levy policy-making body, is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance. (Xinhua/NAN)

VANGUARD

