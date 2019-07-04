By Ikechukwu Odu

Asteroid- NSUKKA_Secondary school students in Nsukka metropolis have benefited from an enlightenment programme organised by the Centre for Basic Space Science, CBSS, Nsukka, on the importance and dangers of asteroid to humanity and environment.

CBSS which is a sister agency to National Space Research and Development Agency, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, said the enlightenment became imperative owing to the level of ignorance that surrounds asteroid, which according to the Centre is the debris of planet that could not form around the Mars and Jupiter.

Speaking from the Observatory Complex of the Centre at Ebirimmiri-Agu, Umuakashi, Nsukka, as part of the activities marking the World Asteroid Day, yesterday, the Director, Dr. Bonaventure Okere, said asteroid are debris in the form of rock and iron samples which rotate round the sun, adding that they via off their path as a result of collision and impact on earth and other planets.

He explained that the study became imperative so as to redirect any asteroid that is on collision course with the earth in order to avert the dangers of its impact should it fall. He urged the audience to stop attaching mysterious undertones to asteroid which he said fell sometimes in Sokoto and Benue States.

While explaining its importance to humanity, the Head of Planetory Science, Dr. Emeka Onyeuwaoma, said asteroid also contains minerals such as gold, platinum among others which can be exploited to augment earth’s resources or totally relied upon when the minerals on earth are exhausted.I

He also said that asteroid can be a landing pad for refuelling during space missions.

While making his remarks, the Deputy Director, Collaborations, Kingsley Omaliko, urged the students to develop interest in space science, stressing that it is another goldmine with abundance of rich mineral resources. He also challenged the students to take every area of their studies seriously so as to become champions in their careers.

Icha Dorcas from Shalom Academy, Ozioko Perpetual of St. Cyprain’s Science School, and Rita Aleke, of St. Catherine’s Comprehensive Secondary School, all in Nsukka metropolis were among the students from different schools who spoke to Vanguard, expressing their joy to CBSS for the opportunity to learn about asteroid.