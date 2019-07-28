We will never repeat mistakes of the past – IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

With its enthusiasm to gain independence from the Nigerian government, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday vowed never to repeat the same mistake it made in the past, urging its members all over the world to support their sincere agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra.

Disclosing this in a statement, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful opined that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had promised to continue to educate, enlighten and fire-up Biafrans and lovers of freedom all over the world for the inevitable actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, with his tour of cities across the continent of Australia and New Zealand.

Kanu said he is determined to continue mobilising and sensitizing for the Sovereign State of Biafra now the gospel and restoration of Biafra is receiving wonderful and unprecedented acceptance across the globe.

“IPOB is currently engaged in deep and fruitful consultations with local and international stakeholders, power brokers and influencers through our diplomatic outreach which for obvious reasons has been kept out of public discuss.

“One thing is certain; this IPOB led agitation for Biafra independence will not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

“We therefore, urge Biafrans residing in Australia to prepare for a very fruitful dialogue with Mazi Kanu,” the statement reads.

Details later…

