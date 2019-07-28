Troops kill 5, nab 4 bandits in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ben Agande

Kaduna—Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have neutralised five bandits and arrested four others in two separate operations in Chikun and Igabi Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

Col Ezindu Idimah, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged a bandits’ camp in Dagu village of Igabi Local Government on July 24, following credible information.

It said: “During the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended. Others evidently escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu, from the bandits’ den around Makarfi Farm Junction in Igabi council on July 25.

“Two motorcycles belonging to the criminals, were also destroyed during an exchange of fire.”

He noted that the residents of Dagu village had commended the Army for destroying the bandits’ hideouts who have been terrorising villages in the area.

Idimah said the second operation was conducted on July 25 by troops on Operation Thunder Strike around Kubuso, Kuso and Kakumi general area in Chikun Local Government Area.

“Following the operation, three bandits were neutralised, three were arrested and two kidnapped victims were also freed.”

He listed items recovered from the bandits to include one AK-47 rifle, a single-barrelled rifle, one Dane gun and 28 rounds of special ammunition.

Other were two motorcycles, one camouflage uniform, two ATM cards, a phone, one SIM card and empty cases of 5 x 7.62mm special ammunition.

He appealed to the public to report anybody seen with gunshot wounds.

General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their efforts.