TB JOSHUA and the most visited destination

By Olorunfemi Vanuatu

PROPHET Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly referred to as TB Joshua is definitely a household name. Joshua, who is the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, is indeed a man after God’s heart. There is, however, no doubt that this is an outstanding proclamation for the unassuming prophet of God.

He has been first in different areas in the propagation of the gospel and the deliverance of God’s people all around the continent from demonic bondage, especially. There is no gain saying the fact that he values people’s lives more than any material things in this world.

Of a truth, the SCOAN has proved time and again to be not just a church but a movement of God’s generals under the leadership of Prophet TB Joshua to harvest souls for the kingdom of God like no other.

To Prophet TB Joshua, the most important thing today is to ensure that those first in God’s kingdom do not become the last and eventually miss salvation. Additionally, the SCOAN is a deliverance church with the special anointing water for all, irrespective of church denomination.

The objective focus of Prophet TB Joshua for now is vigorous evangelism locally and globally to all continents in anticipation of God’s miracle. Besides, the General Overseer of SCOAN, who is a philanthropist to the core, takes care of the needy, sponsoring the less privilege in all ramifications and adding value to the world. Those who should know believe that SCOAN is truly a place for true worshipers and a lot will have to come from the members and other believers in the church doctrine.

As they practice this, it is expected that these true worshipers would make the world a better place as preached and practiced by Prophet TB Joshua. Who else can achieve this feat, if he is not a man after God’s heart?

The SCOAN has been described as “Nigeria’s biggest tourist attraction” and “the most visited destination” by religious tourists in West Africa, with thousands of foreigners flocking to attend the church’s weekly services. It is worthy to note here that about two million local and foreign tourists visit the SCOAN annually.

The figures released by the Nigerian Immigration Service indicated that six out of every ten foreign travellers coming into Nigeria are headed for the SCOAN, a fact discussed in Zimbabwean parliament when addressing the economic potentials of religious tourism.

Also, the SCOAN anointing water has worked wonders; as many have also claimed to be healed through the anointing water that has been prayed over by Prophet TB Joshua and given to those who are unable to physically attend his church in Lagos.

For a fact, many others also claimed they were protected from deadly incidents because they had the water with them.

Prophet TB Joshua’s SCOAN is involved in extensive humanitarian projects worldwide.

A Forbes blogger estimated that Joshua has spent $20 million on charitable activities. Several media reports show the church has donated large sums of money in order to help orphans, widows, elderly, physically challenged and destitute. There is also a rehabilitation programme for militants from Nigeria’s volatile Niger Delta region, repentant armed robbers and sex workers who came to the church for deliverance.

The humble servant of God, TB Joshua, also joined his team in several of the humanitarian journeys they undertake to less-privileged communities in and outside the country

Unlike other Pastors who have failed to do the needful in community support, TB Joshua has come to the aid of several communities in distress.

One of such feat is the provision of two transformers to a local community after theirs was burned beyond repairs. The Prophet donated over N26million towards restoring electricity and putting an end to over two years of power outage in four councils in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The cleric has additionally made several large donations not only to the Nigerian Police in Nigeria but to the Police in Ghana and Colombia.

Those in the know also disclosed that SCOAN has a scholarship programme which caters for the academic needs of students in their thousands.

This ranges from primary to tertiary education. In 2012, Joshua sponsored a Nigerian student doing a PhD in Oxford University, with Nigerian media reporting she received £100,000 from the church. He also gave a scholarship to a young student from Botswana to study at Harvard Law School in America.

With all these feats recorded, why won’t God love a man such man of God as Prophet TB Joshua that does so much to liberate and help is people? We should not forget that after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the General Overseer of SCOAN sent a team of medical personnel and humanitarian workers to the affected area, establishing a field hospital called ‘Clinique Emmanuel’.

Information has it that SCOAN is a full gospel ministry devoted to the Revival of Apostolic Signs, Miracles and Holy Ghost fireworks and the unlimited demonstration of the power of God to deliver to the uttermost across the world.

Funding of by great church like SCOAN and its numerous philanthropic offerings through Prophet TB Joshua is not all about money but dedication and commitment by the stakeholders that make it work.

That is how great churches all over the world are run with the blessing of God.

Vanuatu is a media practitioner is based in Lagos.