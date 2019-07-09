Syinix TV introduces 65” TV

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Syinix Limited, man-ufacturers of Syinix television has expanded its product profile by introducing a 65” TV brand. It has also picked Nigerian National player, Ahmed Musa as its brand ambassador.

The TV manufacturer also announced a new tagline: bigger better, buy Syinix for the new 65” TV brand.

On the choice of Musa as brand ambassador, Managing Director of Syinix, Mr. Cana Wang said: “As a famous consumer of electronic and home appliance brand globally, the company has distinguished itself from its competitors with its tech, smart, stylish brand persona.

This has appealed to its target audience immensely and its Starting smart life slogan has also encouraged its young fans to pursue better and quality life.

“Ahmed Musa and Syinix both possess a similar fan base that are built to eagerly lead a better life and to look forward to change from a dull life.

“A lot of strategies can be linked to the uprising of Syinix Limited. One of them is being able to understand the consumer demand, and then make a great effort to satisfy the target audience. “

Syinix, he stated, has “grown to certain pivotal aspects of smart life and creating affiliations with notable icons to propel the brands to new heights.

“While both Ahmed Musa and Syinix expand their cooperation in more fields, this news is poised to set off a ripple effect of excitement through the minds of young family and football fans,” he stated.