By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 27-year-old suspected serial fraudster, Ramon Oshodi, who specialised in hacking into peoples’ bank accounts through their phones, Automated Teller Machine, ATM, cards and their Facebook accounts, has been arrested by operatives of Mushin Division of the Police.

The suspect was arrested by a team of Anti-Crime Patrol attached to Mushin Police Station, Olosan-Mushin, Lagos, after he had successfully swindled his victims to the tune of N4.5 million.

Oshodi was arrested on June 27, while on a motorcycle at 7:30a.m.

A Police source said when a search was conducted on the suspect, five ATM cards, SIM cards belonging to different individuals and N91,000 cash were found on him.

The source said during interrogation, Oshodi confessed to the Police that he stole the money from victims’ bank accounts.

He said when he stole people’s phones, he removed the SIM cards, worked on them and, thereafter, hacked into victims’ bank accounts.

The source further stated that Oshodi explained that he used to buy stolen phones and ATM cards from the ghetto at Akala-Idioro, Mushin, claiming that he also hacked into people’s bank accounts through his access to their Facebook accounts after getting their date of birth, which some of the victims used for their various bank accounts.

Oshodi also stated that he transferred money from people’s bank accounts after hacking them.

He has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ikeja, Ogba.

He is facing a seven-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace, fraud, stealing, receiving of stolen properties and unlawful possession of ATM cards, preferred against him by the Police.

Oshodi was alleged to have conspired with others still at large, to steal and defraud unsuspecting people. He committed the offences at Ojuwoye Market Mushin area.

However the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate K. O. Ogundare, granted him bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till July 25 for mention.

Vanguard