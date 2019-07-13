Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill Fasoranti’s daughter

THE daughter of 93-years-old Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of Pan Yoruba Socio- Political group, Afenifere, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was yesterday shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Benin/Ore expressway.

The 58-year-old woman was said to be traveling along Benin/Ore expressway when she, along with others, ran into a barricade mounted by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen have been terrorising motorists along the Benin/ Ore highway in recent times.

Saturday vanguard gathered that the assailants wanted to kidnap her alongside other occupants of the vehicle.

The suspected herdsmen reportedly abducted one of the occupants of the vehicle.

The deceased was however unlucky as she was shot dead by the suspects.

Her corpse was said to have been deposited at the state Specialist Hospital in Akure.

Olufunke is the second child of Pa Fasoranti. The elder statesman had also lost a daughter, Bunmi, some years ago.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that the deceased was on her way to Ondo town from Lagos to commensurate with her mother’s family members ( the Awosikas) when she met her untimely death.

Spokesperson of Ondo Police Command, Femi Joseph comfirmed the incident but said the command could not assertian whether it was Fulani herdsmen or armed robbers that attacked the deceased and other road users.

He said: “Three vehicles were attacked at Kajola along Benin/Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“There was a shootout between the suspected gunmen and the police who tried to rescue the victims along the road notorious for accident and kidnapping.

“The three vehicles attacked by the assailants included a Land Cruiser jeep with Registration number AAA 147 KM, one Toyota Camry and one Young Shall Grow bus.

“ The person in the Land Cruiser jeep was killed while eight persons were abducted from other vehicles.

Joseph however noted that seven of the kidnapped victims were rescued by the police.

“ One Gerald Ibuoyikha was kidnapped by the suspected herdsmen. The seven people who were injured and rescued are with the Police.

Speaking with Vanguard, spokesman of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin said the action of the suspected Fulani herdsmen showed they have declared war on Yoruba land.

Odumakin said the Yorubas will not take this anymore and that people should expect reactions over the killing of the daughter of their Afenifere leader.

“The Fulani herdsmen have shoot their AK 47 into the tiny rope that tied Yoruba and Nigeria together. We will not accept this.

“This is one death too many and a clear we- can- take- it -no-more death”, he said.

ONDO state government last night condemned the murder of Mrs Olakunrin saying that her killer must be brought to book.

A statement by the lnformation and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo said the murder was unacceptable.

The statement reads “The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, condemned in strong terms, the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“This is one death too many. It is unacceptable and condemnable.

“ This sad development once again, heightens the level of fear that has pervaded our Nation even as it represents a despicable commentary in all ramifications

“ To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil.

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, the Governor symphatizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the State over this dastardly act.”

The statement said “Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers.”

Meanwhile, a visit to the residence of Pa Fasoranti last night showed that he was yet to be informed of the incident.

Some leaders of the Afenifere were seen milling around at the ljapo residence of their leader at 8pm last night.