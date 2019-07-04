Support your wives for 2023 election — Aisha Buhari

By Victoria Ojeme and Mayowa Baiyegunhi

Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari has appealed to Nigeria men and political leaders to support their wives to win more elective positions come 2023.

Aisha made this appeal at a National Conference on Women’s Political Participation in Nigeria, held yesterday in Abuja.

The First Lady who was represented by Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Pauline Tallen said, “We are not fighting the males, we only want the act of the developmental process, God created the woman to be a help meet and there is no home that can function effectively without the woman.

“Women are better managers, they are good managers in every perspective, administrative, home base, name it. So, the prayer is, if women are carried along, if we have more women participation, it will be better for Nigeria.

In her goodwill message, former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anineh queried female politician for abandoning their former winning strategies.

According to her, “Well, the women abandoned the winning strategies, the strategies that won the oppositions initially. What they should have done was to build on those strategies, expand them, and then we could have continued progressing.

But then I think in the folder of that initial success, they forgot the reality on the ground, they forgot the society in which we are operating and of the cause, they got the result that they’ll get.

“Another thing that we did wrong is that we always leave the thing to the last minute and for the men, 2023 started even before the last election, as they were positioning for 2019, they have already position for 2023 and beyond. But what women do, they wait until two months to the election day then they now start campaigning, by then, everybody has taken their position, and so it’s difficult to break through, so I’m happy that we have realized that one and we are doing the right thing now so we’ve started to strategies now, we have started to position ourselves and to start claiming the spaces we want to occupy.

In her remarks, the UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS Comfort Lamptey, UN women will continue to support Nigeria to expand the political space for women. This is necessary to ensure attainment of the SDGs and build an inclusive and lasting democracy.