Breaking News
Translate

Super Eagles come from behind to beat Cameroon at 2019 AFCON

On 7:25 pmIn News, Sportsby

Super Eagles come from behind, after taking the lead, to beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 3-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria’s forward Alex Iwobi (C) celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

The Eagles led until the 41st minute, through an Odion Ighalo goal, before being pegged back and going behind within three minutes.

Also read: Super Eagles need a ‘Jay Jay’ in Egypt —Adepoju

Goals from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi within three minutes after the hour restored the Nigerian side’s lead and gave them the important win.

Nigeria will now on Wednesday meet the winners of the fixture between hosts Egypt and South Africa, which will be played later on Saturday.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.