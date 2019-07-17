Rack Centre wins data cloud award excellence again

Juliet Umeh

Premium Tier III certified collocation data centre services provider, Rack Centre, has won the 2019 Datacloud Awards in Monaco, for the second year running.

The company won the Excellence in Regional Data Centre, Middle East and Africa for its outstanding ecosystem of robust and direct connectivity with over 35 carriers and five undersea cables. Other contributions include its ability to scale its operations through its modular nature and its low proven Power Utilisation Effectiveness despite a challenging climatic and infrastructural environment.

The judges also considered Rack Centre’s service delivery, its outstanding customer satisfaction, and achievement of 100 per cent uptime since inception and its CloudonGroundTM that offers a locally hosted and world class cloud ecosystem to Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Held in Monaco recently, the DatacloudGlobal Award, organised by BroadGroup, Publisher of UK-based Data Economy, recognises teams, products, innovations, initiatives and projects in the global IT industry.

Chairman of Broadgroup, Phillip Low, said the award helps to define a new era in the IT infrastructure market and acknowledges the inspirational people, innovation and excellence in the data centre, cloud and edge eco-system, and reflect the tremendous success and achievements in diversity, innovation and excellence.

The winners selected by judges comprised of independent panels of leading professionals from the industry who looked particularly for companies and individuals with evidences of success in performance, innovation in delivering services and high levels of industry’s excellence.

In his reaction, the MD, Rack Centre, Dr Ayotunde Coker said they are truly honoured, delighted and humbled at the award and thanked the judges for recognising Rack Centre for excellence in Middle East and Africa.

He added: “It is a great recognition indeed from highly respected global leaders in the industry and the leading global industry event in Monaco.”

Vanguard