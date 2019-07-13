Police avert bloodbath in Lagos

…Arrest 11 suspected cultists on revenge mission

Bloodbath was averted in Ejigbo area of Lagos, following the arrest of 11 suspected cultists who had planned to avenge the death of one of their own by unleashing mayhem on rival cult members and residents.

The suspected armed cultists, as gathered, had assembled inside the changing room of the Ejigbo mini stadium, waiting for the right time to strike, last Sunday, being July 7 (7/7).

By the way, cultists have special dates such as June 6, (6/6) and July 7 (7/7) where they avenge death of their members in different parts of Lagos.

Ejigbo, was picked as one of the battlefields , with alleged plans to burn down houses where rival members lived.

But a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ejigbo, CSP Okuwobi Olabisi, some officials of the Lagos Neigbourhood Safety Corp and Vigilante Group of Nigeria swooped on the suspects before the carried out their mission.

Some of them managed to scale the fence but five of them were arrested. Six others, were reportedly arrested during patrol round the community.

A locally made pistol, three unexpended cartridges , four scissors , hammers , a yellow beret with the insignia of Aiye cult and some quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp , were recovered from those arrested on the field.

Identities of the suspects are : Nurudeen Usman, Onyedikachi Tennyson Obinna, Augustine Chima, Azeez Busliu, Kingsley Edet, Kingsley Onuoha, Charles Onyekachi , Loveday Joshua and Lawrence Umorelym. Another identified as Aro Gaddafi, 53, was alleged to be selling weeds suspected to be Indian hemp to his colleagues.

Some of the suspects said that Ejigbo was their target for 7/7 because one of their members was killed in a recent fight there. Police sources hinted that the arrest followed directives from the Commissioner of Police, CP Muazu Zubair’s , that Divisional Police Officers in Lagos must prevent and thwart cult related activities in the State.