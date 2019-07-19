Police arrest suspected murderer, cultist in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State said it had arrested suspected murderer and cultist, Nnaemeka Aniamalu, who had been disturbing the peace of coal camp axis of Enugu.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the Anti-Cult Unit of the command recovered a locally-made double-barrel pistol from the 26-year-old “notorious suspect’’ arrested on Monday through intelligence information and swift response of operatives of the unit.

“The suspect has been on police wanted list for the murder of one Obumneke Chinegbundu alias Obumneme of Colliery Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu, on Jan. 21, 2019.

“Since then, the suspect escaped and allegedly took refuge in military barracks in Onitsha, Anambra.

“From the barracks, he always come to Enugu for series of cult activities and armed robbery.

“He was arrested in a hotel he lodged in Enugu through intelligent information on his movement and activities,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed that full-scale investigation be conducted on the suspect’s alleged nefarious activities.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is over on his criminal activities,’’ he added.

