PDP condemns Funke’s killing, tasks Buhari, FG on security

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday raised concerns over worsening insecurity in the country in the wake of the gruesome killing of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of chairman of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by yet to be apprehended gunmen.

This is even as the party expressed disappointment in the inability to apprehend the killers since the murder took place on Friday.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described as heartrending the frequency in the killing of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country.

The statement read: “Our party is worried that security agencies are rather engaging in debates over the identity of the killers and hurriedly pointing to a case of abduction even before any extensive investigation has been carried out on the horrific and dastardly act.

“The party bewails that the killing of Funke Olakunrin marks yet another national loss occasioned by the failure of the Buhari administration to secure the nation beyond lip service, a development that has emboldened marauders in our country.

“The PDP posits that Funke Olakunrin must not die in vain. Our dear nation must not continue to lose her finest and brightest in the hands of bandits. Our party therefore charges the authorities to go beyond condolence messages from Abuja and take concrete steps to apprehend Funke Olakunrin’s killers, as well as ensure security of lives in our nation.

“The PDP, while condoling Pa Fasoranti, charges the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to take immediate and decisive steps, beyond the lip service of the Buhari administration, to track down the killers without further delay and make them face the full wrath of the law, no matter who they are.”

Vanguard