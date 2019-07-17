Olakunrin’s killing: Install CCTV on streets, Reps tell FG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—The House of Representatives, yesterday ,urged the Federal Government to equip Nigerian roads and streets with Closed Circuit Television cameras, CCTV, to checkmate crimes.

The call followed the killing of 58-year-old Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, by armed herdsmen last weekend

Against the backdrop, the House also mandated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them to serve as a deterrence to others.

It also urged all security agencies in the country to partner and work out a modality best suitable for tackling insecurity.

While it resolved to hold a public hearing on the state of insecurity in the country, the House called for the enforcement of all relevant laws to stem the high rate of killings and other heinous crimes.

The resolutions were reached at plenary, following a motion sponsored by Omolafe Adedayo, who represents Akure North/South Federal Constituency of Ondo State, and nine other lawmakers.

Presenting the motion, Adedayo said the brutal murder of Mrs. Olakunrin by gunmen was an indication that the security architecture of the country needed overhauling.

He said: “The House notes with dismay the reported brutal killing of Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin aged 58 years, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Yoruba Social Political group, Afenifere on Friday, July 12, 2019 along Ore Road, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government of Ondo State.

Members who spoke in favour of the motion, bemoaned the high level of insecurity in Nigeria, and called for drastic measures to contain it.

The motion was eventually passed when put voice vote by the speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.