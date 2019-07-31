Oba Elerinmo marks anniversary, unveils projects

By Chris Onuoha

In commemoration of the upcoming 5th Coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II, Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha, Osun State billed for August 10, several projects are earmarked to unveil, including intervention programmes.

Among the list are scholarship, mini library for the premiere primary school in Erinmo and potable water borehole for the community.

In a statement from the palace, the monarch hinted that the ceremony which means so dear to him because of the presence of prominent royal fathers such as Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo and others who will be storming Erinmo land for the first time, he will let the community have a good feel of his leadership with intervention programmes which has been some of his cardinal agenda to uplift the community.

“I am giving full scholarship to 10 indigent pupils of St Peter’s Primary school Erinmo as part of activities marking my 5th Coronation anniversary. This will cover all fees to be paid in school. There will be 2 sets of new uniforms, books, school sandals, socks, high quality school bags, lunch pack and feeding allowance,” says Oba Odunayo Ajayi.

Continuing, the monarch who noted that his late father was the first indigene in Erinmo land to acquire University education, said that some of the projects are to immortalize him.

“My late father Asiwaju Dr Joseph Olubowale Ajayi was a pupil and later a teacher of St. Peters Primary school, Erinmo, before leaving to attend the University of Lagos where his classmates nicknamed him “dean” to become the first University Graduate from Erinmo. He was one person that so much believed in education and my quest to immortalize him is borne out of his efforts to make Erinmo people stand out academically,” Kabiyesi said.

Kabiyesi Elerinmo also sunk a borehole in the name of his father and a mini library of books last year which he promised to sustain with regular maintenance.

According to unveil he statement, all these are done under the auspices of his newly registered NGO “Oba Arowotawaya Foundation” which will be formally unveiled at the grand reception for his 5th Coronation anniversary slated for 10th August at which their imperial majesties the Ooni of ife and the Alaafin of Oyo are expected to grace the occasion as Grand Royal Fathers of the day.

Vanguard