Nigerians react to the release of Inkblot Productions 10th film, ‘The Set Up’

The most anticipated summer movie from Inkblot Production, ‘The Set Up’ which happens to be the 10th film from Inkblot had its official trailer released.

The film which was produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Film One Distributions and Anakle Films, follows the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) a young drug smuggler who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Egbuson-Akande).

The 2-minutes trailer which was released on the 3rd of July, 2019 flooded social media space and different reactions has trailed the video with Nigerians leaving out hilarious and satisfied comments concerning the film.

The trailer which has since been shared by actors, blogs, media houses and individuals alike, had many Nigerians leaving out different comments such as ‘I can’t wait to watch it’, ‘Now this is how to make a trailer’, ‘I’m so excited, this is dope’, ‘Another blockbuster movie’, ‘This is a masterpiece, perfect color grading’.

The movie boasts of stellar actors like Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Jim Iyke, Kehinde Bankole, Tina Mba and Joke Silva alongside supporting performances from Ayoola Ayolola, Marie Humbert, Damilare Kuku, Wendy Lawal and Uzor Arukwe. The Set Up will commence viewing in cinemas nationwide from the 9th of August.