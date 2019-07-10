New Halogen Group pledges innovative security solutions

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Halogen Group, for-merly known as Halogen Security Company Limited, has promised to offer core expertise in distinct areas of security risk solutions following its transformation into six operating companies.

The six operating companies are: Avert Halogen, a digitally connected remote surveillance & monitoring solutions company; Avant Halogen, identity management, risk consulting and resourcing focused company; PS Halogen, manned guarding and event management; Armour X Halogen, a virtual and cyber security company; Armada Halogen, secured mobility company and Academy Halogen, Halogen School of Security Management & Technology institution.

According to the company, the new Halogen Group is designed to provide integrated end to end security solutions to corporate and individual consumers alike. It was established to comprehensively address emerging complexities of security risks resulting from the dominance of technology and digital connectivity in today’s lifestyles and businesses.

Speaking at the company’s transformation and unveiling in Lagos, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Wale Olaoye said the nature of security risks have fundamentally changed due to a new openness of society linked to the evolution of digital technologies.

“With Halogen’s transformation, we are yet again staying true to our tradition and heritage of innovation leadership.”