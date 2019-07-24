Man cries out to IGP over wife’s killing at checkpoint

The husband of a 42-year-old mother of four, Mrs Grace Dabo, allegedly killed at Ovwian-Aladja in Delta on Saturday, has cried out to the Inspector-General of Police to bring her killers to justice.

Mr. Benjamin Dabo, yesterday, said his wife was killed at a Police checkpoint at Ovwian-Aladja.

He claimed his 10-year-old daughter informed him how policemen at the checkpoint stopped her mother and demanded the particulars of her Sienna 1999 model.

Dabo said his daughter also informed him that his wife presented other papers of the vehicle, but did not produce the tinted glass permit.

The bereaved husband added that the daughter told him policemen dragged her mother out of the car, while one of the officers allegedly drove the vehicle away.

Dabo said his daughter told him that shortly after, the Police patrol van also left the scene known to be notorious for criminal activities.

He quoted his daughter as saying: “Left in the dark, a tricycle with two passengers came to the scene and we boarded.

“On the way, the occupants robbed my mum and shot her before pushing us down. Then I started crying and calling for help.”

Another tricycle came and carried her to two hospitals where she was rejected as they claimed she was brought in dead.

According to him, “it was at the second hospital that the tricycle operator requested for my phone number from her and called.

“After the briefing from my daughter, I took the corpse to the Ovwian Police Station, where I saw my wife’s vehicle parked and demanded to know what happened.

“There and then I decided to leave the corpse at the station. My wife’s killing at a police checkpoint saddled with the responsibility of protecting life is unacceptable.”

Dabo, who described his late wife as his pillar, wondered how he would cope with four children.

Contacted, the spokesperson for Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the woman was killed by suspected armed robbers.

She said the husband told the DPO that his wife was shot dead by suspected robbers, while she was going home in a tricycle with her daughter on July 20, at 7.20p.m.

Her words: “The woman was left at the scene, having refused to go along with the policemen to the station

“The Commissioner of Police regrets the unfortunate incident leading to the woman’s death and commiserates with her family members.”

She added that the command would investigate the role played by the policemen in the incident and gave the assurance that justice would be done.

