Just in: Ojukwu varsity doctors call off strike 

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- RESIDENT doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Awka have called off their two-months old strike, with a pledge to cooperate with the management of the hospital to ensure proper handling of outstanding issues.

This came as the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the hospital; Dr. Basil Nwankwo commended the doctors for their action and assured them that such issues as in-service training and confirmation of appointments were being worked out already.

At an emergency general congress of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, of COOUTH in Awka, the doctors attributed the indefinite industrial action, which commenced on 13th May 2019, to the failure of the state government to honor its agreement to implement fully the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, for doctors and upgrade diagnostic facilities as befitting of a tertiary health center.

President of the association, Dr Obinna Aniagboso and secretary, Dr Chidiebele Egolum said after the meeting that they decided to obey Governor Willie Obiano’s request for them to suspend the strike in order to give the state government time to complete the ongoing personnel audit and financial analysis in the hospital.

