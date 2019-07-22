Jo Bonfere: Super Eagles lacked tactics, cohesion at AFCON 2019

Ex Nigeria coach Jo Bonfrere has spoken on why the Super Eagles did not return from the continental games with the trophy.

Nigeria lost to the eventual champions Algeria in the semifinal but went on to defeat Tunisia to pick up the bronze medal.

Twenty members of the 23-man squad were debuting for the Eagles at the AFCON while 18 of them were either 25 years old or younger.

The Dutchman, who guided Nigeria’s Dream Team to an unbelievable gold medal triumph at the Atlanta 96 Olympic Games, believe the team could have performed better.

Bonfere is however optimistic that the future is brighter with the current crop of players in the team.

“They lacked tactics and cohesion at the Nations Cup. They were not creating the scoring chances be expected, but the players are young, they are good individually and if well managed, yes, they can do it (in future),” Bonfrere said.

“Nigeria has plenty talents. They are young and they can play together more. Yes, it will be a good team in the future”.

The veteran coach, who also won the Africa Cup of Nations silver medal with the Super Eagles in 2000, was quick to admit that Algeria deserved to win the AFCON 2019 title.

“The final was great, Senegal was good but, yes, Algeria played more tactics. They are the worthy champions of Africa.”