Tinubu to Super Eagles: ‘Thank you, your bronze feels like gold’

Nigeria players watch duringh the penalty shoot out during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) third place football match between Egypt and Nigeria at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on January 17, 2026. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Nigerian national team, Super Eagles, for Saturday’s bronze medal victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The President commended the Super Eagles for putting behind them the disappointment of the semi-final loss to host nation Morocco last Wednesday.

The Super Eagles overpowered Egypt, defeating the seven-time AFCON winner, in a penalty shootout after the regular time, in which the Nigerian team dominated.

President Tinubu stated that the Super Eagles players, through their victory, have once again demonstrated the determination, persistence, and can-do spirit associated with our country.

He said: “Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.

“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off.

“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

“Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold.”