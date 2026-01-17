AFCON 2025: FG hails Super Eagles’ bronze triumph, says team rekindled national pride

Nigeria players watch duringh the penalty shoot out during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) third place football match between Egypt and Nigeria at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on January 17, 2026. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has congratulated the Super Eagles on their bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the team’s performance as a powerful display of courage, resilience and national pride that inspired millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 18, 2026, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised the national team for upholding Nigeria’s rich football heritage and reinforcing the country’s status as a powerhouse of African football.

According to the minister, the Super Eagles’ journey through the tournament,from the group stages to the final whistle in Casablanca,was marked by unity, discipline and an unyielding fighting spirit.

“You didn’t just play; you inspired millions of Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora,” Idris said, noting that the bronze medal further adds to Nigeria’s remarkable record in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The government commended the players, coaches and support staff for their dedication and sacrifice, stressing that the team rose above challenges and gave their all on every pitch they stepped on.

“The way you competed against strong opponents showed discipline and an unbroken fighting spirit. You reminded us that true strength lies in teamwork, belief and pride in our nation,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that the ultimate prize narrowly eluded the team, the minister emphasized that the bronze medal was won with dignity and effort, and belongs not only to the players but to every Nigerian who stood by the team throughout the competition.

He urged the Super Eagles to celebrate the achievement with pride and allow it to strengthen their resolve ahead of future challenges, assuring them of the nation’s continued support.

“You have done well, and we are filled with gratitude and admiration for how you represented Nigeria,” Idris stated.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles. Nigeria applauds you. God bless you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “it added.

The Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 bronze medal finish has once again ignited national conversations around football, unity and the enduring spirit of Nigerian excellence on the continental stage.