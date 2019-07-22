Investment in human capital: FCMB provides support for customers

By Peter Egwuatu

AS part of its commitment towards developing human capital, First City Monument Bank, FCMB, in partnership with MOD Education has stated its commitment to provide funds to its customers aspiring to forward their education abroad.

FCMB disclosed this during a two day International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training in Lagos to help candidates seeking globally recognised and approved language skills.

Executive Director, Retail Banking at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Olu Akanmu, while responding to media enquiries, said the Bank was very deliberate in packaging this programme. While commending the effort of the Federal government of Nigeria towards accelerating development in various spheres, he underscored the need to prioritize education as a sector that deserves a very critical and urgent rescue.

Seeing quality education as the fulcrum for true economic reactivation and sustainability, Akanmu said, “the education programme FCMB has partnered with MOD to execute, is focused on young people and persons who aspire to study abroad or at some high-quality institutions of international standard in Nigeria.

This begins with proper and standard acquisition of spoken, written and listening language skills to aid the process of admission and provide ease in learning. The exercise is part of FCMB’s commitment towards the Nation’s social and economic development through quality education. Immediate beneficiaries are children of FCMB’s customers and the Bank’s young customers who aspire to pursue their studies abroad or in any indigenous Higher Institution of international standard”.

Mr. Dele Owolowo of the International Development Programme (IDP) Australia was able to shed light and proffer solutions in various aspects of the exams that candidates had issues with. He shared necessary tips and techniques required by participants to improve their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills in preparation for the exams.

Also present to handle sessions, were the Group Operations Manager, MOD Group (owners of MOD IELTS Test Centre), Mr. Farouk Oyebanjo and Head of IELTS Nigeria Operations, Mr. Kazeem Tijani.

Vanguard