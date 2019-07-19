Ibinabo returns with Miss Earth

Ex beauty queen and actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima is warming up for this year’s edition of her pet-project, Miss Earth, which is due to hold on Saturday, August 3.

Announcing the event on her Instagram page, Ibinabo wrote, “Miss Earth Nigeria 2019 is back Bigger and better. Join the fun let’s plant Trees.”

The grand finale, according to her, will hold at Mega 1 Events Place, Lekki, Lagos. The pageant is one of the three largest pageants in Nigeria while the international one is also one of the three biggest pageants.

Miss Earth is an annual event designed to empower women who are role models and also to maintain environmental friendliness. “Miss Earth pageants strongly believed in being socially responsible for our immediate environment. Unlike other pageants that raise queens, Miss Earth pageant believed in raising ambassadors that will pioneer sustainable development in their environments,” Ibinabo said.

“Every year the winners of the beauty pageants (4 in number) will represent the four main elements of the world each which includes Water, Air, Fire and Earth with the aim of promoting environmental awareness,” added the ex-beauty queen.

