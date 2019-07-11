I ‘ll make human capital, infrastructural devt my focus — Okoya

Similarly, a former Commissioner in the state, Architect Reuben Okoya who also obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms said if given the mandate, his administration would focus on infrastructural and human capital development.

“To win, the PDP must field the right candidate or we will be in trouble if we don’t. It is gratifying to see that the party now has more states than it did in 2015. We must stay focused for the battle ahead. We must build schools and hospitals. People have no money to spend. The party should ask who among us has the capacity and if they do, they will come to me. I have done it before and I will do it again,” Okoya told newsmen.

On whether the outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson is likely to anoint his successor, the aspirant noted that “there was nothing wrong with a governor trying to pick his successor but he must pick the right person. I am not sure that Governor Dickson wants to impose anyone as governor. I have not seen that in Bayelsa,” he said.

Vanguard