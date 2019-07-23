F.G declares July 25 2019 as National Diaspora Day

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA – Federal Government of Nigeria has set aside July 25th of each year in recognition of the contribution of Nigerians in the Diaspora to national development and to celebrate the Diaspora who have achieved feats in various fields of endeavor.

It is also aimed at reviewing areas requiring improvement, encourage interaction and dialogue on matters relating to the Diaspora.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Alumni Network (NiDAN) is therefore organizing the 2019 National Diaspora Day Celebrations with the Theme: The Power of the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development on the 25th of July 2019 at the PTDF Conference Hall, Central Business District, Abuja, starting at 08:00 am with Registration.

The Co-Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Engr. Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi said that the Nigeria Diaspora Day 2019 will start with the arrival of delegates, accreditation and registration on July 24, while the Formal Opening and Technical Sessions will hold on July 25 at the PTDF conference Hall.

Speakers slated for the conference include Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Amb. Mustapha Suleiman, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Prof. Manny Aniebonam Chairman AfriHUB Nig Ltd, Prof. Hakeem Tijani of NOUN, Hon. Kenneth Gbandi of NIDO, Prof. Grace Adeyeye DG NAFDAC, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, among others.

According to Dr. Bassi, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, will declare the Diaspora Day open, which has sub-themes as “Integrating the Diaspora into the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)’’ and “The Nigerian Diaspora: Returning to Serve’’.

Speaking on others invited to grace the occasion, the Co-Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Abdullahi Dauda said Corporate Bodies, relevant Ministries, some State Governors and Investors both within and outside the country are being expected.

Dr. Dauda said that this year’s Diaspora Day will focus on five major areas such as Oil and Gas, Education, Health, Agriculture and Power.

Already, registration portal had been opened in the last one month for members in the Diaspora to register and the feedback thus far, is wonderful’’, Dr. Dauda said.