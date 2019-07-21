Dead vultures video raise concerns in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- DEAD bodies of vultures allegedly discovered at Eke-Ihe Market in Awgu local government area of Enugu state has raised concerns among the residents and authorities in the state.

A video had surfaced on Sunday showing dead vultures that littered the market.

A story that followed the video alleged that the vultures died after a meal of cows.

The police authority however debunked the allegation saying the dead vultures were handiwork of poachers.

In a statement by the state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu said that the police wishes to inform members of the public that there was no cause for alarm as enquiry conducted by the command revealed that it is the activity of bird hunters(poachers).

Amaraizu said the poachers usually mix some concoction with slaughtered animal left overs and faeces with a view to attracting vultures to it and to consume it.

“Further information gathered revealed that after consuming it, vultures will be weak and subsequently die for them to go and pick it.

“However, some vultures believed to have taken the concoction of these bird hunters(poachers) fell down in Enugu community market and were not able to be picked on time before the widespread speculations .

“The command however wishes to make it clear that it is not emanating from any slaughtered animal for human consumption but rather the activities of mischief makers who want to provoke and cause mayhem in the state .

“The commissioner of police enjoins all to be law abiding and go about their normal lawful businesses,” Amaraizu said.

Close sources at The community however said they were still investigating if the vultures actually died out of a particular cow allegedly slaughtered in the community and sold at the Eke-Ihe Market.

Vanguard