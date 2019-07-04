COZA Pastor: CAN calls for thorough investigations

…As PFN grieves over Pastor Fatoyinbo’s alleged criminal conduct

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Gabriel Enogholase

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has demanded thorough investigations into the widespread allegations of rape against the Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, cautioning against any form of blackmail.

CAN be noted that although COZA is not a member of any of its families, the body condemned in totally any act of infidelity either by a pastor or any member of the church of God.

According to a statement by Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel, National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, the Association called on the security agents and the judiciary to redouble their efforts in prosecuting various cases of rape and other heinous crimes presently bedevilling the society without fear or prejudice.

The statement reads, “The Christian Association of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the ongoing rape allegation saga arising from a confessional statement by a former female member of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Mrs Bisola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of COZA. COZA, to the best of our knowledge, he is not a member of any of the families that belong to CAN.

“CAN, as an Association, is equally sad that there have been recurrent allegations of rape and infidelity against some gospel ministers and other Christians as well. While efforts must be made to get to the root of the matter through thorough investigation, the Association condemns totally any act of infidelity either by a pastor or any member of the church of God.

“Immoral relationships with anybody in the society are against the teachings of the Bible and the church and we urge all believers all over the country to run away from them because, as the Bible says and we strongly believe, adulterers and fornicators God will judge (Heb. 13:4).”

The body urged, “All ministers of the Gospel to shun all appearances of evil especially, unregulated closeness to persons in the church. Rape by every standard is sinful and an act of wickedness” stressing, “While we do not know for sure whether or not some or all of the allegations of rape and illicit relationship levelled against members of the clergy are true, we strongly appeal to all Christians to avoid blackmail against any brother or sister in the church for whatever reason. All of us must avoid making ourselves vulnerable.

“CAN recognises that this must be a very trying time for the ladies who levelled allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and on the other ministers whose stories are trending presently. We pray for them that to the extent to which they are true and sincere, God would strengthen and comfort them in their fight for justice.”

PFN’s concerns

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has expressed concerns over the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The PFN, in a statement in Benin by its President, Rev Felix Omobude said “We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported. PFN strongly believe in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“Although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has, not in the past subscribed to the PFN, we recognize that he is a Pentecostal Pastor. The PFN hereby warn Pentecostal Pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants that PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.”

He called on all concerned while expressing his views over this sad issue, to be peaceful and have some respect for the Kingdom.