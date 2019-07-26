CHOICE OF OBA: Princes allege manipulation of selection process

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—PRINCES from Aribile royal compound of Ipetumodu in Ife-North Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the state government to stop the selection process of a monarch to fill the vacant Apetu stool to curb crisis in the town.

However, the head of the kingmakers, Chief Sunday Afolabi disputed the claim, saying the community is anxious to have an Oba and kingmakers followed due process in the selection.

The princes, at a press conference at Osun NUJ Press Centre, disclosed that the matter is urgent to avoid an unnecessary crisis that could disrupt peace in Ipetumodu because of the selfish action of few individuals.

Their spokesperson, Prince Taiwo Agboola, urged the state government to discountenance the consent of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, saying the monarch’s consent was not given in good faith.

Agboola said: “We urge the state government to investigate whether the kingmakers complied with the law in reaching their decision and whether the head of the kingmakers, the Asalu of Ipetumodu, Chief Sunday Afolabi has used his office to influence the process of the selection.

“We also request that the government investigates the circumstances behind the consent given by the Ooni of Ife, despite many court cases and, having withheld such consent for almost a year.

“We are, by this letter, intimating your office that you caution or warn these people against their illegal and clandestine plans, and in an unlikely event that they should hatch their evil eggs, the entire Aribile Ruling house will not stand aloof watching some disgruntled set of people calling themselves what they are not and trying to lord unqualified someone on their heritage.”

Allegations spurious – Kingmakers

However, in a swift reaction, the leader of the kingmakers, Chief Sunday Afolabi disclosed that there was no injunction as at the time the kingmakers elected the candidate because the only one that existed was vacated eventually.

He added that the reason the Ooni only gave his consent this July was because he was a defendant in a case instituted until it was vacated.

He added that there is no tension in Ipetumodu but the entire community is waiting anxiously to welcome a monarch when eventually approved by the state government.

