The Crown and the Legacy: A Memorial Art Exhibition for the late Oba Sijuwade

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The exhibition honours an exceptional king—a nationalist to the core—who, in his coronation speech, made a clarion call to the Nigerian nation when he said: “This country must pull together, utilising our diversified resources. Our nation cannot be great if any part or any group is built at the glaring expense of others. May God help us all to help our country.”

That king was His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade (Olubuse II). The exhibition, which opened on August 4, 2025, will run until August 17, 2025, at the Ecobank Head Office Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative is a product of EPAC Studios in collaboration with the Sijuwade Royal Family. It is a distinguished memorial art exhibition dedicated to the life and legacy of His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade (Olubuse II), the 50th Ooni of Ife, who reigned from 1980 until his passing in 2015.

Journalists were guided through the exhibition by the curator and consultant to the Sijuwade Royal Family, Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, along with Mr. Atinse Robert of the National Museum.

Yeye Olori Oladunni Sijuwade described the exhibition as “The Beauty of His Majesty,” offering art enthusiasts a rare and intimate glimpse into the monarch’s regal attire, cultural elegance, and enduring legacy—ten years after his demise.

Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, curator and consultant to the Sijuwade Royal Family, explained that the exhibition serves both as a tribute and an educational platform, preserving history and illuminating Yoruba heritage. Commending the partnership, Adebowale called for increased corporate interest in cultural heritage projects, citing Ecobank’s involvement as an exemplary model.

Mr. Atinse Robert of the National Museum, who conducted the journalists on the tour, praised the Sijuwade Royal Family for celebrating their patriarch and Yoruba heritage. He emphasised that exhibitions like this should be encouraged to preserve culture and tradition.

Austen Osokpor, Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, said the exhibition aligns with Ecobank’s mission to preserve and promote African heritage. According to him, “Hosting this memorial exhibition in partnership with the Sijuwade Royal Family is a privilege and a reflection of our commitment to celebrating and empowering our rich, diverse communities across the continent.”

The life and times of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade (Olubuse II)

Stepping through the doors of the Ecobank Head Office Complex on Victoria Island, Lagos, visitors are met with more than an exhibition—they enter a profound journey into the life, legacy, and enduring spirit of one of Yoruba history’s most illustrious monarchs, His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade (Olubuse II), the 50th Ooni of Ile-Ife. This memorial exhibition, a collaborative masterpiece between EPAC Studios, the Sijuwade Royal Family, and a host of cultural custodians, brilliantly captures the timeless essence of a ruler whose reign (1980–2015) was a fusion of reverence for Yoruba tradition and visionary modernity.

At its core, the exhibition pulses with the vibrant heartbeat of Ile-Ife—the sacred cradle of Yoruba civilisation and, as some lore holds, the very navel of the world. Within this cultural sanctum, the legacy of Oba Sijuwade is both preserved and revitalised through meticulously curated archival photographs, royal regalia, personal effects, and artifacts sourced from prestigious repositories including the esteemed Sijuwade Royal Family Archives.

What distinguishes this exhibition is its narrative depth: it is not merely a display of historical memorabilia, but a conscious reawakening of collective memory. Each artefact, garment, and photograph tells a story of a monarch who saw traditional leadership not as a static relic but as a dynamic force —a bridge uniting ancient Yoruba heritage with the demands and possibilities of a modern African state.

Visitors journey through multiple facets of Oba Sijuwade’s life, beginning with his formative years as a businessman of remarkable acumen. Educated in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, his early career as a trade and industry leader positioned him as a cosmopolitan pioneer—adept at navigating global commerce yet deeply rooted in his cultural identity. Rare photographs and corporate archives illuminate this world, offering insights into the prince who was preparing, quietly and purposefully, for his destiny as Olubuse II.

The exhibition poignantly highlights the sacred origins of Yoruba kingship, tracing a continuum from Oduduwa’s mythical creation of the earth to the reign of Oba Olubuse I in the late 19th century, and onward to Oba Sijuwade’s revitalisation of this lineage. His reign was marked by a deliberate embrace of cultural diplomacy, promoting Yoruba language, art, and spiritual traditions on a global stage. Through official visits to monarchs such as Queen Elizabeth II and engagements with the Yoruba diaspora, Oba Sijuwade redefined kingship as an instrument of unity and cultural pride extending far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

One of the most stirring elements of the exhibition is the re-presentation of his coronation speech, a clarion call to unity and national service that epitomizes his vision: “This country must pull together, utilising our diversified resources. Our nation cannot be great if any part or any group is built at the glaring expense of others.” His words continue to resonate profoundly in today’s socio-political landscape.

Beyond the regal pageantry, the exhibition serves as an educational platform—engaging visitors in a dialogue about identity, leadership, and cultural preservation. The curatorial team, led by Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, alongside designer collaborators from KadStudios and storyteller Esther Odom Chiemezue, have crafted an experience that is at once intimate and expansive, personal and historical, local and global.

As one moves from one section of the gallery to another, the exhibition becomes a pilgrimage through time and spirit. It reminds us that the legacy of Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade is not confined to royal decrees or artifacts locked away in archives. Instead, it is a living narrative—an enduring beacon for the Yoruba people, Nigerians, and Africans worldwide, illustrating how tradition and modernity can harmonise to strengthen cultural identity in an interconnected age.

This exhibition is a rare and timely gift, a celebration of Ike (strength), Iwa (character), and Ase (spiritual authority), embodied in the life of a king whose influence transcended crowns and borders. It is a call to honor the past, engage critically with the present, and inspire future generations.

Open until August 17, 2025, the Life and Times of His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Adele Sijuwade (Olubuse II) Memorial Exhibition is an unmissable cultural event—a tribute worthy of a king whose legacy continues to shape the contours of Yoruba and Nigerian cultural landscapes.