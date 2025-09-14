Adeleke acts on Osun monarch jailed in US for $4.2million fraud

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the alleged jailing of Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede, by a USA District Court over fraud, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the situation in the community as ugly.

It would be recalled that Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months jail-term by Judge Christopher Boyko over $4.2million Covid fraud and filing of fake tax documents.

Meanwhile after his reported incarceration, Ipetumodu, the headquarters of Ife-North Local Government Area of the state has been without a monarch which has raised tension between the Princes and the kingmakers.

It was gathered that the kingmakers were adamant to commence move to replace the jailed monarch, while the beaded crown and paraphernalia of office were said to be missing.

Findings revealed that some kingmakers were not disposed to replacing the jailed monarch on the grounds that he was good to them and would wait for him to be released, a decision which did not go well with some members of the community.

However, Adeleke, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, after the State Executive Meeting that lasted till Friday night, described the situation in the town as ugly.

The governor reportedly tasked the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to take urgent action on the matter.

“The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs should take action on the ugly development at Ipetumodu where the king was recently jailed in the United States of America”, he was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, Aribile ruling house in the town described the governor’s directives as a welcome development, saying the community has been waiting for such action to be taken over time.

Prince Olaboye Ayoola, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard on the matter, said “the directive of the governor is in line with the expectations of our people and we believe it is a step in the right direction”.

Meanwhile, the head of the kingmakers, Chief Sunday Adedeji, said the kingmakers would wait for directive before taking further steps.