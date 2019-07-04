Breaking : Many feared killed as Oil pipeline explodes in Ijegun-Ikotun, Lagos

By Wale Akinola

Many people were feared killed as an oil pipeline exploded in Ijegun -Ikotun area of Lagos this morning.

Reports blamed the explosion on the activities of pipeline vandals.

Also read:

Chaos reigned in the area as residents woke up and ran from their homes.

The fire, according to residents, started around 3 am. They said there was no sign of firefighters as at 6 am.

Details soon…

Fire outbreak in Ijegun community in Lagos (Video) https://t.co/NBsWV7C7eW — #BBNaija Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) 4 July 2019

Vanguard