Breaking : Many feared killed as Oil pipeline explodes in Ijegun-Ikotun, Lagos

By Wale Akinola

Many people were feared killed as an oil pipeline exploded in Ijegun -Ikotun area of Lagos this morning.

Reports blamed the explosion on the activities of pipeline vandals.

Chaos reigned in the area as residents woke up and ran from their homes.

The fire, according to residents, started around 3 am. They said there was no sign of firefighters as at 6 am.

Details soon…

