Breaking: Herdsmen shoot sporadically in Imo

On 4:57 pmIn Newsby Comments

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Suspected armed herdsmen in Obokofia, in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state, have shot sporadically at their host community.

A reliable source, who confirmed this to Vanguard on Wednesday, said that their host community had given the herdsmen ultimatum to stop grazing on their farmlands and that their cattle are destroying their crops.

Vanguard was told that the herders who refused to vacate the farmlands started shooting in the air to scare away the community people from forcing them out of the area.

At the time of filling this report, no life was lost but farmers working in the area at the time the incident happened scampered for safety.

When Vanguard called the Imo state Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, he said he has not been briefed on the matter.

Details coming……

