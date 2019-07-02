BREAKING: Buhari’s district head regains freedom

By Bashir Bello

The District Head of Daura and President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Musa Uba, has regained his freedom after over sixty days in the captive of his kidnappers.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in the early hours of Tuesday confirmed the release of the District head (Magajin Garin Daura).

SP Isah said: “Magajin Garin Daura has been rescued. Congratulations to the entire people of Daura and Katsina state in general. Details follows”

The Magajin Gari, Musa was kidnapped by gunmen on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 in front of his house in Daura after observing the evening prayer (Magrib) and taken to an unknown destination.

Musa, an ex-comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service, is married to the neice of President Muhammadu Buhari and his daughter is married to the ADC of President Buhari.

He is also a younger brother to the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farooq Umar.

